Davanti Tyres and CarFest #LeadingtheWay for BBC Children in Need

One of the biggest annual fundraising events for BBC Children in Need will this year feature Davanti for the first time!

The tyre manufacturer is making its debut at Chris Evans’ charity event for petrol heads, which has raised £10.5 million for BBC Children in Need to date. This year’s show features top-selling musicians like Burt Bacharach, Billy Ocean, Madness and Texas, supercar experiences and driving themed attractions.

Davanti will be bringing a super-sized scale radio control racetrack to CarFest - in conjunction with The Racing Bug - that allows up to 10 people the chance to race against each other.

There will also be a host of Davanti-branded goodies up for grabs as well as information about the extensive range of tyres the UK-based firm sells - including the TÜV SÜD and IFV accredited DX390, the Ultra High Performance DX640, the acclaimed Wintoura winter tyre and the forthcoming all-terrain addition to the Davanti family - Terratoura.

“We are really excited to be heading to CarFest,” said Peter Cross, General Manager of Davanti. “On its own it is a great event for car fans and the perfect place to showcase Davanti as we continue to disrupt the tyre market.

“But there is a whole different aspect to the event which makes CarFest special. . We’re delighted to be playing a part in raising money for BBC Children in Need, which will help to make a positive difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK.