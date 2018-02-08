Davanti Tyres create Everton led campaign video

Everton Football Club’s Official Tyre partner Davanti are celebrating the pride and passion of the Club through the release of a new campaign video.

The three-year global partnership was launched earlier this season in August 2017 when the internationally recognised business decided to link up with their favourite Club.

The partnership so far has seen the launch of the #PerformanceDriven campaign, which is focused on exclusive content and unique experiences. Davanti will continue to use their social media channels to give fans further access to exciting offers, competitions and player content.

This new video reflects the strong values that both Everton and Davanti have, centred around a desire and hunger to do their best for fans and customers and linking together the motto of The People’s Club with the fact that Davanti is run by a family with family values at its core.

Along with the launch of the new video Davanti Tyres are also giving two fans the opportunity to win an unforgettable experience with the chance to go behind-the-scenes at USM Finch Farm to watch an Everton first team training session, all you have to do is visit the Davanti Twitter page here to find out how to enter.

Sean Maddocks, Davanti Tyres UK & Ireland Sales Director, has said: “It’s been an exciting start to our partnership with Everton and we see a lot of shared values, particularly around innovation and ambition. This opens up many opportunities for how we can use the partnership as we continue to grow as a brand.

“As lifelong Blues we understand the values of the Club and the connection it has with the fanbase. We want to use the partnership to give an insight into what makes elite level performance and to create memorable experiences for fans and customers, bringing people closer to the Club.”

Here is a link to the video: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/omah5iknvkna6jo/AADQUoDUJchZhnymP-mg_gFZa?dl=0&preview=Everton+-+Davanti+Promo+D4+60%22-HD+1080p.mov