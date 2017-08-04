Davanti Tyres Now Distributing into Latin America

Following significant sales growth across Europe, UK based Davanti Tyres have now progressed into the Latin American region after only 4 years since being formed. The Davanti range was developed to sit within the mid to premium tyre market sector at a competitive price level with longevity and safety at the forefront of the product’s benefits.

For the second year in succession, Davanti showcased their extensive summer tyre range, at The Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo in Mid June 2017 in Panama which marked the 8th Edition of the event providing exhibitors with direct access to Latin American and Caribbean tyre dealers in a business friendly environment that encouraged long-lasting commercial and personal relationships.

“We consider this as the most important show in the Latin America region and critical in further developing our distribution network in this part of the world. We went there to showcase our summer tyre range which was well received given the extensiveness of the size range and recent strong results at the TUV Sud proving ground in Papenburg. We are delighted to have secured and signed a deal for immediate Davanti Tyre distribution across Columbia,” adds Peter Cross, General Manager for Davanti Tyres.

Davanti’s Peter Cross seals a distribution agreement for Colombia