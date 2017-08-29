Davanti Tyres secures prestigious TÜV SÜD stamp of approval.

Whilst developing their range Davanti had clear objectives to bring a safety focused and performance led tyre to the market but to also ensure longevity and comfort are at the forefront of what sets Davanti apart from its competitors.

Davanti Tyres have now been awarded the prestigious and highly sought after seal of approval from TÜV SÜD on their DX390. This accolade not only successfully sets Davanti aside as a trusted brand, it also reinforces Davanti's strong commitment to safety, reliability, and durability. Davanti's DX390 was tested against several mid range competitors, with a weighted outcome which outperformed all tested rivals in most safety-relevant criteria, like i.e. wet-braking and dry-braking, proving Davanti is a leader in comparison to competitor brands. Due to the close cooperation between Davnti Tyres and TÜV SÜD during the testing process significant improvements on the whole was gained from a tyre quality and performance level perspective.

To achieve the award, Davanti's world-leading manufacturing plant was also visited and audited several times. The TÜV SÜD independent accreditation and inspection of Davanti's facilities assists in proving that their European led product development coupled with one of the worlds most advanced production facilities is a winning formula to deliver tyres which surpass traditional 'mid-range' brands, not just in terms of value and label scores, but also in terms of performance.

“Achieving the highly sought after TÜV SÜD performance mark is a real milestone for Davanti and testimony to the fantastic quality of our tyres. It's an all-encompassing accolade which includes audits of our production facilities, independent validation of our industry leading label grades, and testing of handling features not covered by the EU labels. Davanti were tested against some well-established European brands and we were delighted to see that Davanti’s final weighted result outperformed all other reference brands. To come out strongest both in wet and dry handling is an incredible achievement,” adds Peter Cross, Commercial Manager at Davanti Tyres.