Davanti Tyres, a UK based, but internationally renowned tyre brand announces a commercial partnership deal as Everton Football Club's official tyre partner from 2017.

A three-year commercial sponsorship deal was signed in August 2017 between Alan McTavish of Everton Football Club and Peter Cross, General Manager of Davanti Tyres at Goodison Park.

Davanti Tyres was launched in 2015 after years of intensive product testing and development. The brand within three years now carries over 10 different patterns of tyres ranging from smaller passenger cars, heavy duty commercial taxis/van tyres, to high-performance SUV/4x4, and winter tyres.

"Growth in the global market is key to our expansion plans and this partnership allows us to collaborate with the club on a number of projects to promote our brand in conjunction with the globally recognised Everton brand," says Peter Cross, General Manager at Davanti Tyres.

Since their launch, Davanti Tyres have seen levels of sales growth which are unprecedented in the established global tyre industry. The company has grown in size and now sells its products on five continents, with offices and sales teams in the UK, China and Germany. Designed and engineered by industry experts, Davanti Tyres are manufactured in one of the world’s most technologically advanced tyre plants. This gives their customers exceptional value for money, as their exceptional performance results are combined with their manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies.

Davanti felt the time was now right to focus on the next stage of their global brand development. This global commercial partnership with Everton Football Club was an ideal step forward for Davanti's global visions and expansion plans - there are a lot of synergies to be drawn between the ambitions of the two companies on a global scale.

"We're delighted to welcome Davanti Tyres to our growing portfolio of partners, in a summer which has been busy both on and off the pitch. Everyone at the Club is looking forward to collaborating with Davanti, both here in the UK and globally in their key markets. Through a strategic and creative activation programme, we can really bring this partnership to life," adds Alan McTavish, Everton's Head of Commercial Partnerships.

Davanti Tyres - Leading the way. www.davanti-tyres.com