Davanti's new run flats challenge the best

Following extensive research and development Davanti has this month launched its first range of run flat tyres.

The UK-based manufacturer’s team of designers and product developers has been working to create Davanti’s own run flat for several years. Their ultimate goal was to create a run flat tyre which comfortably exceeded the ISO 16992 guidelines on run flat performance (that a run flat must be capable of travelling a minimum distance of 50 miles at a speed of 50mph).

Davanti, which launched its first tyre in 2015, also wanted its first run flat to match or surpass the performance of rival European brands which have been producing these tyres for decades.

“It has been a long road to get here,” said Gary Cross, Product Manager at Davanti. “We knew we wanted to launch a new run flat range into the market, but we were only willing to do it if we could develop a product that ranked among the best.”

Initially on sale in six sizes across the DX390 and DX640 patterns, Davanti’s run flat is built with a reinforced internal sidewall using Davanti’s innovative DSP technology.

It achieves premium run flat performance without giving up Davanti’s trademark longevity, handling and reliability. No pressure? No problem!

Learn more about Davanti’s run flat tyres - and the rest of its #PerformanceDriven range - here www.davanti-tyres.com.