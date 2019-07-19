Davanti’s next-generation Protoura will star at CITExpo

The latest Davanti project - Protoura Sport - will make its Eastern debut at CITEXpo in Shanghai.

After appearances at Autopromotec and Automechanika Dubai, Davanti’s developmental UHP tyre will be on display at the major Chinese tyre show, giving Davanti partners in China, the Far East and Australasia an opportunity to take a closer look and ask the team more about their plans for the product.



CITEXpo has always been an important show for Davanti, helping the British firm to build and maintain strong connections in the region and playing a key role in Davanti tyres now being sold in more than 60 countries across the globe.



“We have always identified the Far East and Australasia as important territories for our brand,” said Davanti Tyres General Manager Peter Cross.



“CITExpo has been vital to unlocking the huge potential of the region. We have devoted a lot of time and attention to building our brand there. CITExpo has been pivotal in introducing us to key partners who can see what Davanti Tyres is working towards and who want to be a part of it.”



In addition to Protoura, Davanti will bring its entire tyre range to Shanghai. That includes Terratoura, which since going on sale globally has successfully disrupted the all-terrain tyre market.



“It has given us a foothold not just in markets where agriculture and industry require off-road access but in countries where many communities are not served by surfaced roads,” said Peter.



“Delivering Terratoura, which offers premium performance without a premium price-tag, offers those drivers a safer, more affordable option for their pickup or 4x4.



“We have never been better equipped to meet the needs of potential partners in the Pacific region.”



If you are attending CITExpo, visit Davanti in Hall 1, Stand 1528.


