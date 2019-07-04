DAVIDSON DELIGHT AT FIRST BRITISH GT WIN WITH TF SPORT

Graham Davidson was pleased to get his first win for TF Sport in British GT at Donington Park following the late disappointment of the previous round at Silverstone.



Late contact at Silverstone had denied Davidson and team-mate Jonny Adam their first win with the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3, but they made amends by taking victory from pole position at Donington.



“It was fantastic, it’s nice to get the win straight after what happened at Silverstone,” said Davidson, now in his second season in British GT after winning the GT Cup in 2017.



“We had a great qualifying and a great first stint and then I passed it to Jonny, and he did a fantastic job. It was a different setup for this weekend, but it seemed to work really well which allowed us to carry a good pace. Everything went to plan and it’s so good to get my first win with the team and put us back in the championship fight.”