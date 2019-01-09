DELDO AUTOBANDEN NV DOUBLES WAREHOUSE CAPACITY

Belgium based tyre wholesaler Deldo has opened its new warehouse in the Port of Antwerp, doubling its stock capacity to over 2.000.000 pcs in total. The industry leader in passenger car tyres guarantees this way full coverage of an ongoing expansion of both premium and budget range. At the same time, it offers customers all over Europe an increased “just-in-time” service level.

“In this era of e-commerce and transparency, distinction is made in availability of stock, expertise and speed” CEO Philip Delcroix states. “Our sales teams and logistic people guaranteed the latter already for many years. With the new warehouse, we now offer our customers continuous availability as well. It’s not just doubling capacity. It’s also making sure that we can offer novelties, new brands and new ranges. Helping our customers to be successful. Our mission remains to be the preferred partner for all industry experts when they need tyres.”

The new warehouse covers 25.000m² in the Port of Antwerp, one of the prime logistics centers in Europe. “It was key for us to find a spot in the heart of Europe and at a stone’s throw from our headquarters” Logistic Director Lu Bartholomeeusen adds. “This warehouse means that we can offer our partners 800.000 extra tyres. Not yearly, but every single day, ready for shipment all over Europe and the world. And the location in the Port helps us to deliver these within the shortest timeframe possible. On top, we’ve taken the opportunity to make it one of the most modern warehouses in the world – it only takes 2 people to operate these more than 12.000 locations.”

Deldo Autobanden NV is one of Europe’s leading tyre wholesalers. With a focus on PCR, Deldo offers both premium and budget tyres. Their private labels (Minerva, Imperial, Tristar, Atlas, Superia and Fortuna) are frontrunners in quality budget and have a proven track record of more than 20 years. Sales exceed over 7.000.000 pcs yearly. The family business is owned and managed by the Delcroix family, employing about 200 people in Antwerp.