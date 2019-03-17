DELDO LAUNCHES NEW ALL SEASON RANGE

Europe’s leading tyre wholesaler Deldo Autobanden NV is presenting a full range of new quality all season tyres in its main brands Minerva, Imperial and Tristar. Offering more than 100 sizes in Deldo exclusive patterns, the quality budget brands once again outperform the competition, including many of the premium industry brands. The range will cover the complete spectrum of PCR, SUV and LT/Commercial Van.

“All Season today is crucial for a brand. Where we see decrease in both summer and winter sales, the all season segment is growing. We believe that for our customers, the right offer in this segment will make the difference between being successful or not. Not only in already converted countries like Germany and France, but all over Europe” Commercial Director Tom Van Dyck states. “ To obtain that success, one needs a quality tyre that meets or even exceeds expectations of the end consumer. With the new pattern and compound, we are convinced that we do so and give our partners a product that easily stands up to the industry leaders. And obviously at much more interesting conditions.” “All reactions on look and feel are extremely positive “Marketing Manager Jente Vermeiren adds. “It genuinely differentiates the brands from other quality budgets.”