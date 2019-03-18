DELDO LAUNCHES THE ALL NEW SUPERIA TYRE

Europe’s leading tyre wholesaler Deldo Autobanden NV is completing its private label range with the all new Superia brand. The European leader in budget tyres recently signed a deal with Chinese and global industry top-class manufacturer ZC Rubber (ranked n°1 in China, and n°8 globally) to produce a full line of HP, UHP, SUV and LT patterns. Offering well over 100 sizes (in summer) to start with, Deldo focuses on those looking for premium quality at budget prices.

“ZC Rubber is the Michelin of the Chinese tyre industry” CEO Philip Delcroix states. “And there is no doubt we are by far the expert in Chinese tyres in Europe. So it makes sense to partner up. We are very proud that they’ve chosen us to increase their footprint here. And even more so, that it will be with a Deldo label.” The new Superia is designed and engineered in line with the quality standards of ZC Rubber, renowned a.o. for extreme high mileage results. “Recently, an independent European test in winter and all seasons, ranked the ZC product best in class amongst all-seasons. Outperforming the well-known European premium brands in all the test areas. I’m convinced Superia will be a game changer in the longer run. It will make the customer that still has his doubts on Chinese tyres, feel safe and secure. Superia still is a budget brand in price, but it sets a new standard in quality.”



Commercial Director Tom Van Dyck: “First reaction from the market is very promising. And when we finalize the winter and all season program – both will be ready for the 2019/2020 season – our Superia dealers will have an offer that’s hard to beat. Deldo has always been a frontrunner in budget and Chinese products. With the new Superia it once again confirms that status: service and quality at the best conditions. We don’t have OEM ambitions yet, but we should have with this product!”