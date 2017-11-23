Delegates continue to praise Autoinform LIVE

With just days to go until this year’s Autoinform LIVE event at the GTG Academy in Wolverhampton, delegates from previous shows have shared their feedback on what they think makes the event so worthwhile.

Taking place on the 25th and 26th November, this year’s event features 24 timetabled training seminars, each delivered by an OESAA-approved coach, and covers topics such as new MOT legislation, double clutch technology and maximising profits through marketing.

Andrew Fowkes of Tony Fowkes Automobiles got in touch to say: “Just to say thanks to all the team for the weekend. We honestly thought it was the best one yet. We were buzzing the whole way home. Our only regret is just doing the one day and not the whole weekend – we shall certainly do the whole weekend next year.”

And Simon Tarbox from Pan Auto Services got in touch to say: “Just thought I would drop you a line to thank you, and say how factual and well organised the show was.”



Commenting on the positive feedback, OESAA Chairman, Nigel Morgan said: “The very fact that previous delegates have been so happy to share their experiences of last year’s Autoinform with us demonstrates the hunger for knowledge-enriching events of this nature.

“This year’s show will endeavour to bring attendees up-to-speed on the latest developments within the industry, in terms of new technology and recently-introduced legislation. Where else would you be able to get your hands on all of this information in just one place?”

For the latest OESAA and Autoinform LIVE news, click here.