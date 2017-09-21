Delphi hit the road to show ‘Best of Brakes’

Service Delphi’s braking vans will both be out through September and October, aiming to visit 600 garages. The campaign will support of The Parts Alliance’s ‘Best of Brakes’ promotion, which is offering six spectacular holiday prizes. The vans remind customers how they can win 25,000 prizes just by buying Delphi brake pads, with a video hosted by three-time BTCC Champion Matt Neal. Both vans showcase Delphi’s braking range whilst the larger technology van also highlights its many OE supply relationships with global vehicle makers. The intention is to cover 6,300 miles in total, reaching Inverness, Galway, Plymouth, Broadstairs in Kent and a host of places in between. “We estimate we’ll serve over 2,000 hot drinks and give just as many ‘Best of Brakes’ branded chocolate bars away as we tour,” said Mark Barclay, Group Marketing Manager at The Parts Alliance. “There’s also loads of useful information on braking technologies and the current promotion to share too.” Recent brake testing* suggests Delphi brake pads achieve an optimal balance between the competing demands of high stopping power, low noise and longevity; all adding up to superior quality pads that technicians can install with confidence. “Our latest copper-free brake pads were recently tested against the OE equivalent and six other leading aftermarket brands on a VW Passat 2.0 TSi,” said Julian Goulding, UK Marketing Manager at Delphi. “The Delphi pads stopped quicker, with least noise and least wear demonstrating the engineering expertise that goes into product development.” ‘Best of Brakes’ is being supported by Allparts, Bromsgrove Motor Factors, BBC Superfactors, BMS Superfactors, Car Parts & Accessories, CES, Dingbro, GMF Motor Factors, SAS Autoparts, SC Motor Factors, The Parts Alliance (South West) and Qualvecom. Garages can find out more by visiting www.bestofbrakes.com or contacting their nearest participating branch. * The testing was arranged by Delphi and was carried out in spring 2017 both on-vehicle and on dynamometers. The on-vehicle tests involved ten different vehicles at the world-famous Nardò Ring test track in Italy. To ensure accuracy, stopping distance tests were performed using fully bedded pads.