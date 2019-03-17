DMACK Celebrates Eight Years With FIA CODASUR Championship

DMACK is celebrating its eighth year as tyre partner to the FIA CODASUR South American Rally Championship, one of the most diverse regional championships around.

Since 2012, DMACK has been providing competitors with premium gravel tyres to tackle the wide range of conditions – from rocky gravel roads to clay and mud – delivering both winning-performance and puncture resistance.

This year’s championship starts with the Rally de la Tierra Colorada 2019 in Argentina on 1 March before heading to Paraguay, Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay. The events are supported by DMACK’s extensive network of dealers in the region, providing fitting and technical support to teams.

With events taking place across the entire continent, South American drivers have excelled with DMACK’s well-proven gravel tyres. Designed using technology lifted from its WRC participation, DMACK continues to deliver a solid product which performs across all car classes – including R5, GpN, Maxi and R2 – and on all road conditions.

The competition is set to be even more intense this year with a mix of new-generation R5 cars being used.

Dick Cormack, DMACK managing director, said: “South America is one of the strongest markets for DMACK and our gravel tyres have an impressive motorsport heritage on the FIA CODASUR South American Rally Championship events. We are proud to continue this strong relationship since 2012 and looking forward to supplying our key products to this exciting and challenging FIA championship.”

Andrés Dupont, President CODASUR Rally Commission, said: “We are pleased that DMACK is continuing as tyre partner to the FIA CODASUR South American Rally Championship for the eighth successive year. The championship attracts a high calibre of competitors from the region and DMACK products perform well across our wide range of events to ensure some spectacular competition.”