Don’t forget to torque if you’re changing to winter tyres

British drivers have been warned to check their wheel nut torque if they are changing their vehicles over to winter tyres in the coming weeks.

In recent years, British drivers have increasingly followed the example of their continental counterparts and changed to winter tyres, which perform better in cold weather, generally regarded as temperatures below circa 7oC. In particular, winter rubber performs better with snow, slush or ice on the roads, offering up to three times the grip of a summer tyre in snow.

Philip Brodey, an expert in torque at Norbar Torque Tools Ltd, says that the correct wheel nut torque is very important to ensure vehicle and passenger safety. He commented: “Tyre fitters should ensure that their torque wrenches are calibrated and in good working order ready for the increased demand, particularly if we get a cold snap in the coming weeks. Equally as important, if you are using an impact gun the wheel bolt should not be tightened fully using the pneumatic gun. A properly calibrated torque wrench should be used for the final tightening.”



He continued: “Drivers changing their own wheels should always take note of the recommended wheel nut torque for the vehicle and use a good quality torque wrench. Even for wheels changed at a tyre fitting shop, it is a good idea to check the wheel nut torque if you have a suitable torque wrench and feel confident to do so. Wheel nuts tightened at tyre fitting shops are often over tightened, which can lead to issues if you find yourself having to change a wheel at the roadside.”

For further information, please visit www.norbar.com



