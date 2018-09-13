DOUBLE APPOINTMENT AT PCL

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, has appointed Bryan Fincham to the role of Area Sales Manager to spearhead the business’ growth in the South. Fincham, who has over twenty years’ experience in sales across various sectors including automotive and FMCG, will focus on increasing sales in the South of England through new and organic business development. Meanwhile, Amy Jenkinson, a Sheffield Hallam University graduate, has joined full-time as Marketing Executive following a successful internship at PCL, which she undertook alongside her studies. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Marketing. Simon Shorter, Sales Director at PCL, said: “Bryan has significant experience in the sales industry and a clear passion for delivering excellent customer service, so I am confident he will further grow our business in the South as we look to increase sales and deliver the next phase in our planned growth. “Amy is an intelligent and creative marketeer who will play an important role in promoting our business externally.” Fincham said: “PCL is a world-class business that is built on strong values and a commitment to developing the safest, most accurate and most reliable tyre inflation products. Already the market leader, and with several truly innovative products being launched this year, it is a very exciting time to be joining PCL. I look forward to meeting customers, old and new, and advising them of what PCL can offer.” Founded in 1938, and celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, PCL maintains a firm commitment to its roots and still manufactures from its 12,000m² production facility in Sheffield – the home of engineering excellence. The business is proud to display the city’s prestigious mark of quality and excellence on its ‘Made in Sheffield’ products.