Double Delight for Davanti sailing crews in key races

Davanti crews have claimed two major titles on the water in the last fortnight, piloting the successful Davanti Tyres J-112e GP yacht.

Firstly Chaz Ivill and his crew took the Davanti Tyres boat to the J-Cup on the Solent. Defending their IRC Class title proved challenging but Chaz and the crew made it two in a row, seeing off a determined push by rivals Mike and Sarah Wallis in their J-122 Jahmali.

“We had some really good teams to race against, and the variety of conditions and courses kept us on our toes the whole regatta” said Chaz. “I have hardly ever missed a J-Cup, because it is an outstanding event, and really well organised which attracts a great bunch of people to come and race their team.

“Racing with lots of boats on the race course was a great experience, good practice for Cowes Week.”

The Davanti yacht’s work was not quite done with J-Cup victory however, as the all-female Davanti Dream Team crew took her into the Dubarry Women’s Open Keelboat Championships hosted by Hamble Sailing Club.

Skippered jointly by Marie-Claude Heys and Becky Walford, the Dream Team cruised to victory, adding another win to Davanti’s already impressive collection.