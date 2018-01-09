Double trouble: Maxxis signs deal with MTB twins

Maxxis is pleased to announce its new sponsorship deal with MTB twin brothers, Matt and Jono Jones. The deal marks the first in a line of sponsorships expected to be announced in the coming weeks and forms part of the brand’s ambitions to maintain its market position, while supporting raw talent across all core cycling disciplines.

As part of the deal, the world’s biggest bicycle tyre manufacturer will support the 23-year-olds from Milton Keynes as they take on the freestyle, downhill and enduro mountain bike scene next year. Having already achieved an eventful 2017 – with Jono claiming his third consecutive victory at British Universities & Colleges Sport Downhill Mountail Biking Championships, and Matt placing first at the Colorado Freestyle Festival, the boys have solidified a firm position in the international mountain biking scene, with hopes to further their success into 2018 with Maxxis’ support.

Commenting on the decision to sponsor the brothers, Maxxis’ managing director, Derek McMartin, said: “We’re very excited to be working alongside the Jones brothers. Each have forged tremendous feats in their respective categories, and have positioned themselves as ones to watch for the season to come. 2018 will see the brothers working closely together again, after years of competing in separate catagories, so it is fantastic that we are able to be working alongside them, at the forefront of their new journey. We trust that they will be aiming for far more achievements over the year to come.”



The tyre giant will be celebrating the new partnership with the release of an exclusive video, delving into the lives of the brothers, with insight into Matt and Jono’s journey. The video, titled The Jones Brothers, is to be released on Maxxis’ social platforms on 20 December 2017. To view, please visit https://youtu.be/we5u68jofcQ.