Dragon2000 Announces Free GDPR Events for Garages and Workshops

Think GDPR doesn’t apply to your garage or workshop? Think again. All businesses need to be aware of their responsibilities regarding the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), which will become enforceable in the UK from 25th May 2018.

To help with understanding their responsibilities, dealer management system and automotive website provider Dragon2000 is inviting garages and workshops to come along to one of their free GDPR Awareness events where they will explain the key points of the regulations and what this means for garages and workshops.

Mark Kelland, Commercial Manager at Dragon2000 commented: “We are hosting these free awareness days, so we can point garages and workshops in the right direction, by dispelling some of the myths and highlighting the key points that are relevant to them, to help them understand and meet their obligations.



“We are also in the process of releasing updates to our software and website offerings prior to the enforcement of GDPR in May to make it easier for garages and workshops to demonstrate their compliance, and unlike some other providers, we will not charge for these updates.”

Garages and workshops are now being invited to register their interest in attending one of their free events at their offices in Northamptonshire, which they are planning to hold from March.

