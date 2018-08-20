DRAGON2000 HITS MAJOR GROWTH MILESTONES

New research from Dragon2000 shows that through its DragonDMS software, garages and workshops have completed 6 million services and charged for 13.3 million service labour hours, since it was launched.

Dragon2000 has recorded significant growth in new customers over the last 12 months and has in excess of 1,000 garages and workshops across the UK, using its DMS system - integrated software for all aspects of car dealer and garage businesses.

Mark Kelland, Commercial Manager of Dragon2000, commented: “We are delighted with our growth and success and it is testament to the passion and dedication of our staff who develop and support our software and websites. Over the 12 months, we have experienced a surge in garage and workshop website and DMS enquiries.

“We have been providing DragonDMS to garages and workshops over the last 23 years and a number of our customers have been with us for over two decades. We continually listen to our customers and shape our products and services to meet their needs in a changing market.

“Increasingly garages and workshops are getting bogged down with maintaining many separate systems and re-keying data, so we are seeing an increase in demand for our bespoke websites, which integrate fully with our dealer management system.

“Integrations are key, and using the DragonDMS software garages and workshops can also benefit from integrations which allow them to manage vehicle health checks, time and attendance monitoring, taking card payments and integrating transactions into their accounts. It’s a huge time saver, and eliminates a lot of errors associated with re-typing or copying data from one system to another.”

In recent years Dragon2000 has also built and hosted hundreds of mobile responsive garage and workshop websites, which are fully integrated with the DragonDMS. The number of garages and workshops switching their website to Dragon2000 continues to grow.

Dragon2000 has over 20 years of experience, helping garages and workshops grow their businesses. Dragon2000 build and host mobile responsive car dealer and garage websites, and the firm’s software is used by over 1,000 motor trade garages and workshops in the UK and overseas. DragonDMS is a complete Dealer Management System - integrated software for car sales, workshop, parts inventory and accounting. DragonDMS software is integrated with Sage50, enabling garages and workshops to easily produce accounting reports.