Dragon2000 Launches New MOT Scheduler For Direct And Online Bookings

Dragon2000 has just launched an MOT Scheduler which allows garages and workshops to manage their MOT booking process more efficiently, which easily accommodates online bookings as well bookings made directly with the garage, using a simple to use calendar view.

This new feature within their dealer management system, DragonDMS, is an enhancement of the current workshop booking functionality and now provides separate MOT bays, which can be set up with the MO class working days and time slots that the MOT testers are available. They then appear as free slots on the MOT Scheduler calendar where service department staff can easily see available MOT slots and book customers’ vehicles in for their appointment.

Many workshops today also understand that convenience is important to their customers and offer online bookings on their websites, particularly to capture out-of-hours enquiries. For garages that have a Dragon2000 built website, online bookings are already fed instantly straight into the DragonDMS. With the addition of the scheduler feature, an MOT time slot can now be allocated to the booking, with the relevant details then displayed automatically on the MOT Scheduler calendar.

Dragon2000 has over 20 years of experience, helping garages and workshops and garages grow their businesses. Dragon2000 build and host mobile responsive car dealer and garage websites, and the firm’s software is used by over 1,000 motor trade garages and workshops and independent workshops, in the UK and overseas. DragonDMS is a complete Dealer Management System - integrated software for car sales, workshop, parts inventory and accounting. DragonDMS software is integrated with Sage50, enabling garages and workshops to easily produce accounting reports.

For further information, please visit www.dragon2000.co.uk