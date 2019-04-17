Dream team K718 and K818 now available in all widths

Introduced last year, KRAIBURG Austria’s own two K718 and K818 designs immediately became a dream team.

So, the retreading specialist has now added the missing widths for both patterns.

The K718 traction design is now available in 280 millimetres in addition to the 260 and 270 millimetre widths – both in the K_base and in the K_plus versions.

The long-distance specialist scores high marks with maximum mileage, low fuel consumption and optimum traction. The K718 shows top performance in combination with the K818 trailer design.



With 380 and 390 millimetre dimensions for uses in the Super-Single range, this series has now also been completed and is available in the K_tech and K_plus versions.

The longitudinal K818 convinces with high stability, extremely good adherence and excellent resistance.

It also helps to save fuel and therefore improves the tyre’s CO2 balance. More information about KRAIBURG Austria and their products can be found at www.kraiburg-austria.com.