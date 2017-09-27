Driving instructor wins perfect prize for his car!

Blair Wilson, a driving instructor from Norwich, has won the ideal prize for his motoring school car - a brand new set of red AlloyGators to protect his alloy wheels.

The AlloyGators were fitted to Blair’s Citroen C3 at local Citroen and Seat dealership Duff Morgan in Norwich.

Blair – a driving instructor with ‘How 2 Drive’ whose website is www.how-2-drive.com - won the alloy wheel protection system following a competition earlier in the year when AlloyGator asked motorists to send in photos of their damaged alloy wheels caused by potholes.

Even though they have only just been fitted, a number of Blair’s pupils have already said how eye-catching the red AlloyGators look on his Citroen.

However, AlloyGators are more than just a great car styling accessory as they protect alloy wheels from unsightly and costly accidental damage which can come from kerb strikes and driving over potholes, plus other minor car scrapes.

Blair, a driving instructor for just over a year, said: “The red AlloyGators have only recently been fitted but already I know how good they are and I’m sure they will help prolong the life of my alloy wheels.”

AlloyGators can be fitted by a network of approved fitters at garages nationwide. Drivers looking to find out more about protecting their wheels with AlloyGators should visit www.alloygator.com to find their nearest approved fitter.