Dunlop and Goodyear take first and second place in winter tyre tests
The SUV vehicle and tyre category is booming. That’s why this year Gesellschaft für Technische Überwachung (GTÜ) and the ACE AutoClub Europa decided to test eight winter tyres, size 235/55 R17, on a Ford Kuga on their winter capabilities. The tests, conducted in Sweden and Germany, proclaimed the Dunlop Winter Sport 5 SUV as the test winner, with the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 following second.
GTÜ and ACE named only the Dunlop Winter Sport 5 SUV ‘Highly recommended’ as it consistently received top marks in the winter, wet and dry areas. The Dunlop Winter Sport 5 was particularly convincing when braking on wet, which according to ACE/GTÜ is a very important quality feature of the tyre. The Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 was ‘recommended’ by GTÜ and ACE. Just like the Dunlop Winter Sport 5 SUV, the UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 did very well in all categories. As well as being one of the top performers on snow, wet and dry, the tyre also proved to be very quiet
