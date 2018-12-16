DUNLOP CHOSEN FOR TCR CLASS ON THE NÜRBURGRING NORDSCHLEIFE

Dunlop has been chosen to equip one of the world's most closely fought 'TCR' Touring Car classes with its latest generation of race tyres. The contract, which is for at least three seasons, covers all rounds of the VLN Langstreckenmeisterschaft Endurance Series which races exclusively on the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The agreement, made at the Essen Motor Show, means that the TCR teams will tackle the toughest and longest racetrack in the world exclusively with two different specifications of Dunlop slick tyres and rain tyres in the dimension 265/660R18. VLN is the largest motorsports series in the world, and the TCR class includes cars such as the Audi RS3 LMS, Hyundai i30 N, Opel Astra, Seat Cupra and Volkswagen Golf GTI battling for the class victory.

"The TCR class for production-based touring cars with front-wheel drive and 2 litre turbo engines is enjoying growing worldwide popularity" says Alexander Kühn, Product Manager Dunlop Motorsport EMEA, adding: "After successful tyre test operations with various TCR vehicles in the past season we will be the official tyre partner and will offer the teams an attractive price and service package."

Dietmar Busch, Managing Director of VLN VV GmbH & Co. KG: "The TCR class within the VLN offers racing for models of 13 different manufacturers in one excellent competition, which is even fairer with control tyres. With Dunlop we have an experienced partner for the next three years with a wealth of experience on the Nordschleife. This will meet the high standards of our participants."