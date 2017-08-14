For over 30 years, Dunlop engineers have worked with Harley-Davidson to develop tyres that meet the stringent performance standards demanded by the legendary manufacturer.

Recently, Dunlop has built on this partnership with new fitments, including the introduction of the GT502 for the latest XL1200 CX Roadster.

Since then, Dunlop has developed specific tyres for some of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic bikes, including the Dunlop American Elite.

The American Elite became a favourite with Harley-Davidson riders due to its enhanced tyre mileage – ideal for long distance adventures. This durability is aided by Dunlop’s MT Multi-Tread rear tyre compound that incorporates a long-wearing compound in the centre of the tyre, along with a lateral-grip compound on each shoulder for great handling.

Recently, Harley Davidson approved the latest Dunlop GT502 for their new XL1200 CX Roadster.

Andy Marfleet, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA commented: “Harley-Davidson set demanding standards for their suppliers. We are proud of our three decades working in close partnership on a range of models. The 10 millionth Harley-Davidson OE tyre is a significant landmark, and our focus is now on developing innovative new products for forthcoming new Harley-Davidson models.”

