Dunlop Launches SP346 & SP446 17.5” & 19.5” Truck Tyres

Dunlop is launching a new range of light tonnage steer and drive truck tyres in 17.5 and 19.5 inch rim diameters. The SP346 and SP446 lines have been specifically designed to offer high mileage, strong traction and durability in all applications. The new range comprises 10 SP346 steer tyres and 10 SP446 drive tyres with suitability for developing drive modes such as on electric and hybrid vehicles.

The new products feature latest design technology with robust casing construction, enabling operational versatility and economic operating costs. High mileage performance is a key benefit, which along with a high level of durability both in tough service conditions and extreme climatic situations, means long service life. The 3PMSF (3-Peak-Mountain-Snowflake) design on both steer and drive tyres, ensures full winter compliance. Optimised rolling resistance further ensures low energy consumption.

The new tyres are suitable for commercial vehicles with developing technologies such as electric and hybrid drive modes, where torque conditions differ from those traditionally found on light tonnage vehicles.

The SP346 and SP446 lines respectively replace the SP344 and SP444 range. The SP346 steer tyre and SP446 drive tyre lines each comprise six sizes for 17.5” rims and four for 19.5” making a total of 20 new tyres in all.

“The new Dunlop SP346 and SP446 17.5” and 19.5” lines complement the successful 22.5” range and offer high mileage, strong traction and durability in all applications including long distance operations, regional distribution and in urban conditions.” said Benjamin Willot, Director Marketing Commercial Tyres Europe. “These tyres not only offer peace of mind for fleets but also predict future changes including stricter winter tyre regulations and the increasing use of hybrid and electric vehicles. The SP346 and SP446 are ready for whatever’s ahead.”

To highlight the improvements; comparing the 245/70R17.5 new generation to the products it replaces; tread robustness is significantly improved with SP346 while fuel efficiency, wet grip and noise level labels go down respectively from E to D, D to C and from two waves to one with the SP446.