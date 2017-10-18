Dunlop receives ‘KTM Supplier Quality Excellence Award’

Premium motorcycle manufacturer KTM has presented Dunlop with its Supplier Quality Excellence Award. The Austrian based manufacturer rated Dunlop as an A+ supplier for the 100% perfect supply of motorcycle tyres in 2016.

Many KTM models are equipped with Dunlop tyres including the XC, XC F, XC W and XCF W. The SX and SX F models also are factory fitted with Dunlop.

"I am very proud of this award,” said Xavier Fraipont, Managing Director Motorsport and Motorcycle EMEA. “It confirms the outstanding quality of our Dunlop tyres and our high service level. At the same time, it demonstrates our ability as a team to work together and deliver best quality products and services to our customers.”

KTM models are fitted with Dunlop Geomax tyres, including the latest World Championship race winning MX-3S and the AT81. The Geomax MX3S has become a proven MXGP race winner on a variety of bikes due to its outstanding grip in a wide variety of terrain thanks to its block-within-a-block tread knobs. This, coupled with superior bump absorption through a damping control sidewall compound helps the innovative MX-3S act as a suspension component so the tyre can better follow the track surface.



