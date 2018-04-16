Dunlop Sport Maxx Race 2 approved by Porsche for the new 911 GT3 RS

Dunlop is proud to announce that the new Sport Maxx Race 2 has been approved by Porsche as original equipment for the new 911 GT3 RS in the sizes 265/35ZR20 (99Y) XL and 325/30ZR21 (108Y) XL. Both these tyres are N1 marked indicating that Porsche homologated these tyres for its vehicle.

The successor to the Sport Maxx Race has been developed together with Porsche to meet the exceptional performance requirements for its new 911 GT3 RS: excellent performance on dry surfaces and delivering ultimate track lap time for dedicated performance drivers. To deliver these features, Dunlop engineers worked on an evolution of both design and compound to provide extra-grip and performance.

With the Sport Maxx Race 2 tyres already approved for the new 911 GT3 and 911 GT2 RS, Dunlop continues its offering of specialist tyres for Porsche sportscars.

"The Sport Maxx Race 2 is an excellent match for our 911 GT3 RS, in terms of dry performance, grip and steering precision. Dunlop’s demonstrated quality and their capability to understand and implement our requirements are the key to success,” said Jan Frank, Porsche Motorsport Lead Development Engineer.

"Dunlop equipped the first 991 GT3 with the Sport Maxx Race in 2013, and since then we have been able to build a strong tradition with the Porsche GT family and homologated our tyres for each and every model,” said Nick Harley, Managing Director OE Consumer EMEA

After intensive testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany and on Porsche’s proving ground in Nardò in Italy, the Sport Maxx Race 2 was approved as OE Fitment for the 911 GT3 RS.