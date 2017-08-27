Dunlop SportSmart2 Max rated top in MO test

Dunlop SportSmart2 MAX has been recommended as first choice in the latest sport tyre test of the motorbike magazine MO. Whether in the dry or in the wet, on the country lanes or track day, a modern sports tyre has to have a wide range of abilities.

The latest Dunlop hypersport tyre has been declared a winner in the recent comparison test by German motorcycle magazine MO. "The new SportSmart has become our MO Tip” judged the respected magazine. On a current Honda Fireblade, MO compared six tires in the dimensions 120/70 ZR17 front and 190/50 ZR17 rear, measuring their performance on the road and race track.

The praise for Dunlop SportSmart2 MAX was on its all-round performance. MO’s testers explained: "It doesn’t require a big warm-up phase and works from the start. It provides a very stable and reassuring feeling. At the same time, there’s good feedback from front and rear tires. For sporty riders, it’s definitely the first choice"

The testers also forecast high durability from the MAX, adding: "It has shown the least wear on the race track and also left little rubber on the road. Depending on the motorcycle and riding style, 9000 kilometer durability is predicted”



