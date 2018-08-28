Up till now a typical mobile tyre service unit will have a minimum of five, perhaps even six different pieces of tyre servicing equipment stacked inside a light commercial vehicle which means a tyre technician would have very little space to move around and be forced to work in cramped conditions. However at the Automechanika show a completely new and innovative approach to this problem will be launched on Netherlands based Techno Marketing Group’s (TMG) booth when their totally ‘unique’ E-CUBE system will be on display for the very first time anywhere in the world.

The revolutionary E-CUBE is a completely new type of tyre servicing unit that has been exclusively designed by TMG in partnership with Gaither Tool Co Incorporated based in Illinois, North America as an extremely compact single unit specifically for use in the mobile tyre service sector. Ralph Dubbeldam, Managing Director of TMG says, “Our E-CUBE system represents a completely original concept that elevates professional mobile tyre servicing to a much higher level and offers an additional workshop facility to enterprising car dealers, car workshops, garages and even car dealerships plus other types of company providing automotive services in the industry.

“The E-CUBE is not a direct replacement for traditional car workshops which can still carry out heavy services such as alignment and outer body repairs. However as a single unit it gives significantly more working space in a vehicle and for the very first time eliminates the need for a generator meaning no noise , smoke or gases and therefore presents a welcome ‘green and environmentally friendly’ alternative in mobile tyre servicing.”

With the increasing trend in European drivers preferring to purchase their tyres online and then have them expertly fitted at their convenience either at home or at the office. The E-Cube opens up a series of convenient and flexible service options for the mobile tyre servicing market. Also with the primary objective of mobile tire servicing being to make every call-out profitable, the E-Cube system has the potential to expand with- and offer multiple additional light services alongside tire fitting such as air conditioning (A/C) maintenance and in due course vehicle battery optimization to therefore triple earning without investing in extra time at a customer’s premises.

E-CUBE additional covers a number of standard automotive checks including tyre changing, balancing and TPMS and can handle tyres from 10 up to 24 inches therefore accommodating with the entire market size range.

Also being showcased on the Gaither/TMG booth will be the I-CUBE A/C Recovery, Recycling, Vacuum and Charging System for checking vehicle air conditioning on a mobile basis which will also be prominently on display at the booth during the event. Ralph concludes, “Both TMG and Gaither Tool are extremely enthusiastic at the prospect of showcasing our sensational E-CUBE and I-CUBE units at the Automechanika Show and look forward to demonstrating how the mobile tyre service industry can take a significant step forward in fast, easy and convenient tyre servicing facilities outside of the workshop. We firmly believe our latest innovative new products will change the face of mobile tyre servicing and general vehicle inspection and light maintenance forever.”