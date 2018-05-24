e-jobsheet introduces RFID function at Tire Cologne 2018

Aligning with various tyre manufacturers’ presentations of RFID solutions at the Tire Cologne next week CAM International is introducing its RFID support within e-jobsheet, the open-architecture, digital tablet-based work exchange platform for truck, bus and van.

The e-jobsheet RFID capability will read and capture product data by brand, IPC code, section/profile/rim, pattern and individual serial number and populate it directly from the blue-toothed RFID reader into the e-jobsheet app.

RFID technology records the presence of tyres using radio signals to facilitate inventory control from a distance. Once the mobile fitter uses the RFID tag reader to identify the tyre, the specifics of the tyre will register immediately in e-jobsheet, saving fitter time and increasing accuracy, and playing its part in tracking tyre assets.

Steve Daly, director of CAM International, says, “e-jobsheet is the natural environment to use RFID technology to speed up vehicle-side work processes and to house tyre data as accurately as possible. It speeds up asset identification at point of both inspection and maintenance as well as feeding stock control systems. We’re delighted to be presenting it at the Tire Cologne 2018 and to support RFID enabled tyre manufacturers who are interested in such technical capabilities relevant to the service element of their tyres.”