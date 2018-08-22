East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has moved its 449-strong blue light ambulance fleet across to a 100 per cent Michelin Agilis CrossClimate tyre policy to maximise the safety of its ‘blue light’ vehicles.

EMAS originally fitted Michelin’s CrossClimate+ tyres to 148 rapid response Skoda Scout cars last year and found they gave them unrivalled traction and grip in all weather conditions.

When the van-equivalent Agilis CrossClimate tyre became available for light commercials earlier this year, EMAS rolled out the policy across its 332 Fiat Ducato accident and emergency ambulances, and 117 Peugeot Boxers.

Steve Farnsworth, General Manager, EMAS, says: “In emergency situations we need to be able to trust that our tyres are giving us the best possible grip no matter what the weather conditions.”

The rugged tread pattern of the tyres is manufactured with innovative new rubber compounds that promote flexibility in cold temperatures and sidewall and shoulder protection features for improved robustness in service.

As a summer tyre with a full winter capability, boasting safety in all weathers, high mileage, robustness, damage resistance and long-lasting performance, the Agilis CrossClimate equates to low total cost of ownership – ideal for EMAS which is keen to save costs and keep a safe fleet.

Farnsworth adds: “As an NHS Trust, we’re keen to make savings where we can and make sure we’re investing money in the right places – safe tyres for our blue light services being a key area.

“The Agilis CrossClimates are extremely durable which saves us money on replacements. Being able to cope with all conditions means we don’t have to swap our fleet over from summer to winter tyres.”

Every UK public sector ambulance service fits Michelin tyres on a first-choice policy, with the premium tyres delivering long lasting performance and maximum safety for the lifesaving services, whilst helping to deliver better value for the taxpayer.

All 10 NHS ambulance services in England have signed a first-choice policy, alongside those of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – each agreed under the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Supply and Fit Tyres framework – with ATS Euromaster as the service provider of choice.

EMAS NHS Trust provides urgent care and patient transport services for the 4.8 million people across the region.