East Sussex garage customer wins car with Servicesure

The Parts Alliance garage programme, Servicesure Autocentres, has announced Daniel and Stacey Grant from East Sussex as the lucky winners of a brand new Suzuki Celerio thanks to its ‘Win a Car for Christmas’ competition.

The giveaway, which was free for all customers to enter, ran across every garage within the Servicesure network. All visitors to a Servicesure Autocentre were eligible to enter, either through entrance forms available on site or via the website at www.servicesureautocentres.com .

Launched last summer, the nationwide competition which gave motorists the chance to drive home in a new Suzuki worth £7,249 ran until November 2017 and received over 13,000 submissions.

Husband and wife, Daniel and Stacey, who reside in East Sussex, entered after visiting their nearest site; A & D Motors in Uckfield. A family-run business with over 24 years’ experience, A & D Motors’ proprietor, Andy Gray, has operated within the industry for 16 years and garnered extensive knowledge on all makes and models during that time.

Commenting on his win, Daniel said: “We’ve never won a competition before in our lives! We’re still in complete shock; it really hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Head of Garage Programmes at The Parts Alliance, Paul Dineen said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of interest in this competition, and I would like to thank all of the garages in the network for working so hard to promote it to our customer base."

To find out more about the range of benefits enjoyed by garage members of the fast-growing Servicesure network please visit http://www.servicesureautocentres.com/become-a-servicesure-garage/.