eBay launches Tyre Installation service

eBay has unveiled a new Tyre Installation service, providing buyers with the opportunity to have their tyres fitted to their vehicle for as little as £1.

Launched in partnership with leading online tyre retailer Blackcircles.com, the new service enables shoppers to have tyres fitted by a verified installer in their chosen location. Buyers will be shown the option to add installation at the point of purchase, and again at checkout.

19,000 new tyres are purchased on average every month on eBay.co.uk*. eBay’s new Tyre Installation service will offer those buyers an end-to-end shopping experience with tyre installation on over 10,000 unique products at over 1,200 locations across the UK.

Kevin Steward, Head of Sales, Vehicle Parts & Accessories, UK Trading at eBay, commented: “As one of the nation’s favourite places to buy their car parts online, it seems only right that we should be assisting shoppers with installation too. Offering buyers the option to have their tyres fitted felt like a natural progression and helps with our aim to provide every individual shopper with the ultimate buying experience.

“At this time of year, we often see a spike in winter tyre purchases as Brits prepare for the cold snap. In November last year, searches for “winter tyres” on the site increased 69% month on month. I’m delighted that we are now not only able to offer buyers a full range of tyres but, by partnering with Blackcircles, to help with installation too.”

eBay’s Tyre Installation service is live on the site now across inventory from the top 20 tyre brands, including Continental, Michelin and Pirelli.