EBT Leads the Way

The Technical Seminar programme at the recent Automechanika Birmingham trade expo provided the perfect platform for ECOBAT Battery Technologies (EBT), formally Manbat, to inform and assist technicians with the direction that battery related technology is taking in the automotive industry and the independent aftermarket particularly.

It was clear from the presentation, made by the company’s Technical Manager, John Bentley, that despite the development of the batteries necessary to enable the vehicle manufacturers (VMs) to effectively introduce the start-stop technology that has allowed them to reach the stringent emissions targets set by governmental legislation, the predicted growth in battery replacement has failed to materialise.

Taking this intelligence into account, the latest projection reveals that by the end of the year, 12% of battery replacements with be AGM/EFB, which will grow steadily year-on-year so that by 2020, a fifth, or 1 million of those replaced, will be AGM/EFB. Furthermore, these batteries require special tools and fitting procedures that need to be followed to prevent their premature failure, so technicians need to fully understand the challenges in order to benefit from the opportunities these batteries present.

