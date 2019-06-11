DENSO has hailed the impact of Edd China after his presence on the DENSO stand helped attract a heavy footfall. Visitors queued to have their photo with Edd and receive a signed DENSO baseball cap. It proved an inspired move, as it also allowed DENSO to update technicians and distributors about its range of products and tools.

Undoubtedly, Edd was the star of the show, where he shared stories with visitors, including one of how he built a fully-electric ice cream van with the help of DENSO air conditioning components. His presence encouraged visitors to spend additional time on the DENSO stand, with both the Buildbase Suzuki motorbike, which races in the British Superbike Championship and is fitted with DENSO Iridium Racing spark plugs, and the e-Videns vehicle inspection tool proving popular.

It allowed DENSO’s technical team, including Assistant Manager, Mike Sadler, to explain the technology behind the tool, designed to instil customer confidence in the processes and abilities of the workshop, as well as update visitors about the new ‘reset option’. The solution now features options for service interval and diagnostic trouble code resets. Crucially, the update allows technicians to access the same reset functions available with original equipment (OE) tools, eradicating the need to switch to other reset equipment.



In addition, visitors were impressed with the fact the tool has the capacity to evolve with the future; automatic software updates mean the tool is never obsolete.



Mike held a seminar in the Technical Talks theatre, where he spoke at length about enhancing workshop productivity and performance. During a 30-minute presentation, he demonstrated how an effective vehicle inspection not only guaranteesworkshops deliver the best customer service they can but also maximises their profit potential.



DENSO’s Assistant Project Manager Aftermarket, Fatiha Laauich, said: “We were thrilled with the impact Edd had on our stand. With the amount of people keen to meet him, it also presented us with a tremendous opportunity to showcase our broad range of OE components and, of course, the e-Videns tool.



“We received excellent feedback from visitors about the professional look of our stand, and that the branding and style was in-keeping with the prestigious DENSO brand.”

