Eden Tyres & Servicing and Radar Tyres joined hands earlier this year and pledged to donate £2 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) for every Radar tyre sold at Eden Tyres’ branches in 2018. This point of sale programme will not only raise money but also help create awareness about Breast Cancer and BCRF’s mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

Giving back to the society has been one of the key values that brought both Eden Tyres and Radar tyres together to launch this programme. While Radar Tyres has been supporting the BCRF since 2011, this is the first time that Eden Tyres has partnered with both Radar and BCRF to raise funds.

"I am extremely thankful to the customers who have enabled us to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this year and am delighted that together we've raised such a substantial amount for the foundation. My family have firsthand experience of the impact of cancer and so we truly value the great work the BCRF is doing", Matt Eden, Managing Director, Eden Tyres and Servicing.

Radar Tyres has recently completed seven years of supporting the BCRF. To date the brand has raised and donated over £877,000 towards BCRF’s mission of preventing and curing breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. This contribution has funded approx. 23,000 hours of the some of the world's most promising and innovative research towards preventing and curing breast cancer in our lifetime.

Over the last seven years Radar Tyres’ support to the BCRF’s has not just been monetary but also sponsoring and undertaking of numerous initiatives and programmes to spread awareness for this cause and to bring the work