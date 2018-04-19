Edwards prepares for Pirelli Carlisle Rally with victory

Driving his Swift Rally Team Ford Fiesta R5 equipped with Pirelli Scorpion tyres, Edwards won the Builth Wells-based event by 40 seconds, fastest on all seven stages.

It was Edwards’ first win in the BTRDA Rally Series, and he also took maximum points in the Pirelli MSA Welsh Forest Rally Championship. He is expected to be among the frontrunners in this year’s British Rally Championship, which gets underway with the Pirelli Carlisle Rally on April 28.

“It’s been a great day in the forests and it seems that the things we have tried with the car today have worked well,” said Edwards, co-driven by Darren Garrod. “Preparing for the season ahead, when you are doing the longer rallies you have to find a pace that you are happy with and stick with it all day. We managed to do that today and to take our first BTRDA win with it is amazing.”