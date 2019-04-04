European FinTyre Distribution (EfTD), one of the leading pan-European distributors of replacement tyres, strengthens its European procurement team by appointing Riccardo Costa as Purchasing Director Business Truck & Motorcycle. In this role he will report directly to Alessandro Bruchi, Chief Procurement Officer of EfTD.

Costa will be responsible for handling the Group's commercial relations with strategic suppliers. In addition, he will facilitate the coordination with category managers of the Truck and Motorcycle business, with the aim of boosting its development and growth in the medium term.



Riccardo brings with him many years of experience at Pirelli, Goodyear Dunlop and, most recently, as General Manager of AlDobowi's European Tyre Division.



"Riccardo will play an important role in the development of the group at European level - comments Mauro Pessi, CEO of EfTD - His experience and skills will be useful for the adoption of a centralized procurement model in the Truck & Motorcycle business, which will further increase our efficiency and inspire the trust of our main stakeholders. I am sure that Riccardo will optimize and drive this business with a coherent and transversal approach, enabling its growth".

