EIGHT NEW SIZES EXTENDS GT RADIAL WINTERPRO2 PORTFOLIO TO 44 SKUs

Giti Tire has added eight new sizes to its GT Radial WinterPro2portfolio, adding even more popular compact and medium cars and smaller SUVs to its target automotive market sectors.

Now available in 175/70R13, 175/70R14, 185/70R14,195/60R16, 195/55R16,235/65R17, 235/60R17and 245/65R17, it brings the total of SKUs to 44 unique sizes with rims ranging from 13-17” across speed indices T, H & V, section widths from 155-245 and series sizes from 50-80.

The GT Radial WinterPro2was initially launched in 2017, with independent tests by Dekra confirming a big increase in wet performance while maintaining excellent snow execution against its previous generation and four main competitors.

The tests, which were conducted in Rovaniemi (Finland) and Fontange (France), confirmed that the HP tyre was up to 10% better on wet braking exercises and 2% ahead in wet handling. The test utilised size 195/65R15 on a VW Golf TSI petrol engine on manual gearbox.

Brian McDermott, Country Manager - UK for Giti Tire said: “Last season the GT Radial WinterPro2was proven to be a very popular tyre with dealers and customers, with all feedback detailing how excellent it performs in the huge variant of UK winter road conditions.

“The new sizes bring into sharper focus a number of very popular vehicles – from the Renault Clio and Megane ranges through to the Jeep Cherokee and VW Amarok – and will attract drivers who understand the need for excellent grip in wet, icy and snowy conditions at a competitive price.”

GT Radial is distributed exclusively throughout the UK by Micheldever Tyre Services, who have sole supply rights for passenger car, SUV/4x4 and light truck tyres.