ELDAN launches the ELDAN Twin Shaft Clean-Cut tyre shredder

Danish manufacturer of recycling equipment, ELDAN Recycling, has launched a new Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder (TSCC) for production of clean-cut tyre chips from car or truck tyres.

Two frequency converters ensure a very flexible operation, i.e. individual setting of RPM, overload protection, auto reverse at overload and high torque from zero RPM. Up to 50% power saving.

“The ELDAN Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder has just been launched to the public and we are excited to see the response. It is the optimal machine for recyclers who want to go from complete tyre into 50 mm (2’’) or 100 mm (4 ‘’) clean-cut chips in one go,” says Jan Kjær, Manager R&D at ELDAN Recycling. “The unique solutions designed for the ELDAN Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder is patented.”

The ELDAN Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder can produce clean-cut 50 mm chips from car or truck tyres at up to 6000 kg/hour or clean-cut 100 mm chips at up to 9000 kg/hour.