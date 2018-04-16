ELTA PRO Challenge media pool tournament a roaring success

Accompanying the press launch of its VISIONPRO and VXPRO product ranges, ELTA Automotive held an on-site pool tournament for the visiting journalists, which saw several inter-company battles and the pairing up of former colleagues.

Representatives from the majority of the mainstream UK-based trade media attended the event and following the launch presentation made by Managing Director, Ian Hallam, the first-round matches got underway, with Auto Repair Focus’ Phil Curry taking on PMM Online editor, Daniel Cross in the opening encounter.

After some great battles and some tremendous shots – notably Chris Anthony’s double pot in the bottom two pockets – during the quarter and semi-finals, it was the two standout players of the tournament, James Onions and Jon Hickey, who squared up for the final.

The final lived up to its billing as the match swung to-and-fro and the two traded blows shot-for-shot, until one small mistake from James opened the way for Jon, who didn’t spurn the opportunity and took the win.

“The tournament proved to be a great success and supported the important announcement of the launch of our new brands perfectly,” said Managing Director, Ian Hallam.

“Everyone took to the spirit of the event and it was a great opportunity for them to relax and enjoy some banter alongside the business-focused element of the day.

“Although Jon was a deserving winner and received the champion’s trophy, James won the shot of the tournament award, so both should be very happy.

“It only remains for me to thank all those attending who represented Aftermarket, Auto Repair Focus, Autotechnician, CAT, CVW, Garage Wire, PMF, PMM, Scots Auto Scene, The Garage, Tyre Trade News, Tyres & Accessories and Workshop for their valuable contribution to a great day – congratulations to one and all.”

l-r James & Jon