ELTA showcases PRO brands on the global stage

ELTA Automotive Ltd, the specialist supplier of premium quality electrical and vision related components, is prolonging its 25th anniversary celebrations at Automechanika Frankfurt, with a combination of products and an interactive competition.

ELTA’s VISIONPRO and VXPRO ranges work together to create one of the most formidable aftermarket parts ranges in the automotive industry.

The combined offering is one of premium quality and positioned at a realistic price point to meet customer demand for a broad range of products under a single, consistent brand image, sourced from a single supplier with serious pedigree and a wealth of expertise.

Occupying a prime position on stand G41 at the heart of the show’s prestigious Hall 3.0, ELTA intends to replicate the success of the UK product launch at Automechanika Birmingham in June. Speaking at the time director Ian Hallam said "Overall it’s just been a fantastic experience. We’ve had a great reception from all the customers, both new and existing."

ELTA's mission in Frankfurt will be similar: to develop relationships with existing European customers and forge new relationships with potential new distributors from around the globe. The exhibition will provide visitors with a chance to get 'hands-on' with the new products and see the quality and versatility of the new PRO brands first-hand.

ELTA will also be hosting a competition from the stand that will pit players against one another in a quest to find the contestant with the quickest reaction time.

The winner will be the proud owner of a new Apple iWatch Series 3 – a great incentive for visitors to test whether their senses are quick enough to make it onto the ELTA PRO brand leader board!

For more information concerning VISIONPRO or VXPRO, or any of the other brands within the ELTA Automotive product range, please call: 01675 466999, email: sales@elta.co.uk or visit: www.elta.co.uk