The new Snap-on® ETHOS® Edge full function scan tool takes entry-level diagnostics to a new high in performance and coverage.

It provides coverage for over 30 vehicle manufacturers and more than 100 vehicle systems, including TPMS, hybrid power, collision avoidance and steering angle sensor.

Time-saving features include Auto vehicle ID to read the VIN so technicians don’t have to and One-Touch Code Scan and Clear, which reads all available vehicle systems to help technicians get moving when they aren’t sure which system is the root cause.

Special functions, such as brake bleeding, steering angle reset, battery relearn and service light reset, help accelerate maintenance tasks.

The Steady-Charge battery system in the ETHOS Edge charges the lithium-ion battery from the vehicle, eliminating downtime and the need to change or charge batteries.

It boots up in five seconds and can be operated with touchscreen functionality or the four-way keypad. Software can be upgraded online at any time with ShopStream Connect™.

With a platform that is powerfully built with enhanced features and easy to use right out of the box, technicians will be ready to take on any vehicle in their workshop, all day and every day, with ETHOS Edge.

To learn more about the new ETHOS Edge, talk to your local Snap-on Franchisee or visit diagnostics.snapon.co.uk/ETHOSEdge.

