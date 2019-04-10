Enjoy Tire promote All-Season and Winter tyres at Tyrexpo Asia Show

As an internationally acclaimed leading Contract Tyre Manufacturer – Enjoy Tyre are a frequent and regular exhibitor at the major tyre shows around the world and their popular appearance at Tyrexpo Asia 2019 in Singapore gave the company another opportunity to showcase the latest patterns and sizes in their Rotalla and Routeway private brands.

Enjoy’s ultimate objective at this event was to promote their initial range of All-Season tyres which were launched on a global basis towards the end of 2018 and were making their trade debut in Asia. At the same time on display were the very first patterns from their all-new winter tyre range which again are now available on an international basis including Europe and the UK.

Company Director Wang Jinyun states, “Our Rotalla all-season tyres offer two distinctive pattern designs with one for the high performance and ultra high performance sector – the Setula 4-Season RAO3 and the other for the van/light commercial sector – the Setula 4-Season RA05. The PCR option ensures outstanding wet grip and reassuring stability at high speeds whilst the Van/LTR range offers a high standard of water displacement in challenging weather conditions along with impressive handling performance.” Both patterns have achieved labeling by CB71 & CB72, ROTALLA All season tyre cover 160+sku.

At the same time, creating a lot of interest from visitors to the stand was the Rotalla all new winter pattern display which comprises of six attractive patterns – T/H the S130 in sizes from 13 to 16 inches and H/V S210 in sizes from 15 to 19 inches. For Van VS 450 in sizes 13 to 16 inches. SUV S220 in sizes 16 to 20 inches and finally the winter van studdable pattern SR1 in 12 to 14 inch size options. All six winter patterns incorporate special anti-skid proof qualities and an outstanding standard of driving performance on extreme road surfaces in severe winter conditions.

Wang Jinyun adds, “ Additional winter sizes will be introduced during the course of 2019 and we’re very pleased to get the latest test report of new pattern in February. The labeling of new winter tyre pattern of S130& VS450 is CB70 CB72 till now, ROTALLA winter tyre cover 240+ sku.

“In last 3 years, ROTALLAhas been updated with new patterns on summer tyre and winter tyre, beside that, adding new range of all season tyres, it makes the brand complete and covers totally 880+ sku. Our European distributors are very pleased to see the new life of Rotalla as a quality Tyre.”