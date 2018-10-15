Enjoy Tyre launch their new Rotalla All-Season tyres range

International Contract Tyre Manufacturer – Enjoy Tyre has recently announced the introduction of their very first All-Season range.

This is the Company’s private brand and is initially being introduced in two pattern designs with one being for the high performance/UHP market, the Rotalla Setula 4-Season RA03 and the other for the LTC/Van sector, the Rotala Setula 4-Season RA05 which from October 2018 through to July 2019 will eventually offer over 100 size options. The high performance range will include more than 80 sizes from 13 up to 19 inches whilst the LTC tyre will offer 20 sizes from 14 to 17 inches.

The Setula 4-Season RA03 HP/UHP tyre incorporates a new tread compound and centre groove design to ensure outstanding wet grip along with a uni-directional pattern giving excellent driving performance and stability at high speeds. Whilst a V-shaped tread design with two wide grooves gives impressive drainage capabilities.

The Van/LTC Setula 4-Season RA05 tyre includes three main tread grooves that guarantee a high standard of water displacement in challenging weather conditions plus a unique tread design with a central groove and new superior compound for outstanding handling performance. Also a new solid shoulder design provides improved mileage return.

Rob Henderson – Enjoy Tyres General Manager for the UK and Europe says, “We are pleased to now be able to further increase our product range to include the increasingly popular All Season. The coming months will see over 100 size options which will be one of the most comprehensive ranges in the market. We are really excited by the positive reaction already received from our distributors throughout Europe.”