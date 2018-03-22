Entries Invited for the TyreSafe Awards 2018

The UK’s tyre safety awareness charity, TyreSafe, is inviting entries from all tyre safety stakeholders for its prestigious Awards 2018.

Entries highlighting activities during 2017 are welcome from any organisation supporting the tyre safety awareness campaign and can span a range of initiatives from social media and online campaigns to tyre workshops, themed events and local interventions. For 2018, TyreSafe has introduced a new tiered structure to better represent the differing sizes of tyre retailing organisations, and all new categories for wholesalers and online retailers. The ‘Safety in the community’ award is now reserved for submission from road safety partnerships and local authorities.

Winners will be presented with their awards at a black tie evening ceremony on Thursday 12th July at the Belfry Hotel & Resort, Wishaw in the West Midlands.

Single or multiple entries are invited for each of the following categories:

Small Retailer (1-10 outlets) award Medium-sized Retailer (11-49 outlets) award Large Retailer (50+ outlets) award Online retailer award Wholesaler award Online and social media award Emergency services award Safety in the community award (non-Emergency Services) Innovation award Vehicle manufacturer award Tyre manufacturer award

The highly-commended and outstanding achievement awards will be decided at the judges’ discretion and recognise exceptional contributions to tyre safety during 2017.

Stuart Jackson, TyreSafe chairman, said: “We are delighted to be holding these awards to highlight the work organisations and companies throughout the UK are making to improve tyre safety. Ultimately, the efforts being made by these groups are making the roads a safer place for all motorists, which is truly commendable. Whether you are a retailer, manufacturer, member of the blue light services, local authority or other tyre safety stakeholder we encourage you all to enter the awards to help us celebrate your commitment and efforts to improve road safety.”

Entries can be made by a print submission or by using the web form. For further details contact theteam@tyresafe.org. The deadline for entry submissions is Friday 27th April.