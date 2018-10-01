epyx is planning to expand a low price tyre initiative - that has so far concentrated on franchise dealers - into the independent garage sector.

Called 1link e-procurement, it allows independents to access a much more competitive level of tyre pricing than they generally been able to achieve, the company says.

Tim Meadows, commercial director at epyx, said: “e-procurement is designed to allow dealers to compete with fast-fits and other tyre outlets, giving them easy access to highly competitively-priced stock.

“Orders can be placed with one click through our 1link Service Network platform, which all kinds of garages are already using to service and repair millions of company cars every year.

“Initially, our efforts with e-procurement over the couple of years since its launch have concentrated on franchise dealer networks but we are now moving decisively into the independent sector.

“For these garages, we believe it represents a genuine opportunity to fit tyres at prices that they would not otherwise be able to access, offering a new revenue stream for themselves and increased service provision for customers.”

Leading tyre distributors and manufacturers provide car and commercial vehicle tyres for the initiative with immediate delivery.

To buy tyres through the platform, garages just click on the “e-procurement” button on the 1link Service Network home page to look at a detailed catalogue complete with pricing, delivery and other key information. Products from different suppliers can be placed in one basket or quickly purchased while creating a work authorisation request and there are discounts for volume.

Tim added: “A key point is that tyres can be ordered when the garage is building an online job sheet for a company car or van maintenance job such as a routine service in 1link Service Network, enabling a fast and efficient workflow process.

“If a driver brings a vehicle into a dealership and needs a tyre, e-procurement allows that dealer – independent or franchise - to offer a solution at a competitive price and usually fit the tyre while the vehicle is in the workshop. It is very easy.”

e-procurement is designed to fit seamlessly into existing manufacturer or group supply chains, and can also be used for stock replenishment should the tyre already be held on site.