In a newly published paper, the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association (ETRMA) outlines the importance of access to in-vehicle data and communication with drivers. Connected & Automated Mobility, a report prepared in collaboration with Quantalyse, draws attention to recent proposals for closed data concepts, such as the Extended Vehicle, which give vehicle manufacturers exclusive control of in-vehicle data, thereby hindering innovation by third parties.



“The European tyre industry and Tyre-as-a-Service have immense potential to advance future mobility, however this depends on having access to onboard vehicle data,” said Fazilet Cinaralp, Secretary General of ETRMA. “We call on the European Commission to address non-discriminatory access to in-vehicle data for third parties in a comprehensive and timely manner. Only a genuine level playing field with secure industry-wide standards will enable Europe’s citizens to ultimately benefit from Connected and Automated Mobility advancements.”

Consumers and businesses are already benefitting from Tyre-as-a-Service. App-based microservices can provide vehicle monitoring for individual drivers, while fully-fledged service packages enable the creation of large vehicle data platforms for fleets. These services can help drivers and fleet operators to save fuel, improve safety, increase vehicle uptime and reduce congestion and emissions.

Tyres are a critical link between the vehicle, infrastructure and driver and are uniquely positioned to contribute to safe and sustainable mobility. In applications such as infrastructure quality management enhancement, cooperation between the tyre industry and (local) governments can yield significant gains in tackling congestion, fatalities and pollution. In vehicle platooning, the tyre industry’s proprietary knowledge, sensory data input and vehicle-to-vehicle communication can optimise inter-vehicle distance and fuel consumption while maximising safety.

“In this transformative period, the entire automotive sector is confronted with fundamental questions regarding fair and equal access to in-vehicle data. Policymakers should not limit innovation to fully benefit from the opportunities that Connected and Automated Mobility brings,” Cinaralp concluded.

